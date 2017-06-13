NYC police officer uses lifeguard ski...

NYC police officer uses lifeguard skills to save 2 people

A New York city police officer who once worked as a lifeguard put the training from his former career to work, saving two people who were struggling in water off a boardwalk in Queens. Twenty-three-year-old Officer William Lauria used to work at a swimming pool lifeguard.

