NYC landlord's building work forces tenants to use fire escape
Tenants of an Upper West Side five-story walk-up recently got some bad news from their landlord - he was about to tear apart and renovate the building's only interior staircase. The landlord told them the fire escape would be the only way they could gain access to their apartments while the work was underway.
