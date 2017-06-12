NYC landlord's building work forces tenants to use fire escape

NYC landlord's building work forces t...

Read more: New York Daily News

Tenants of an Upper West Side five-story walk-up recently got some bad news from their landlord - he was about to tear apart and renovate the building's only interior staircase. The landlord told them the fire escape would be the only way they could gain access to their apartments while the work was underway.

