NYC landlord Steve Croman pleads guilty to mortgage, tax fraud

17 hrs ago

A landlord notorious for harassing out rent-stabilized tenants to lease apartments at market rates pleaded guilty to multiple felonies Tuesday under a deal that requires he spend time behind bars. Steve Croman, who owns 140 buildings in Manhattan, admitted to multiple counts of mortgage and tax fraud in a criminal case brought by State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

