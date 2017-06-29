NYC gun shop owner shot at crook whil...

NYC gun shop owner shot at crook while blinded by pepper spray

14 hrs ago

The Brooklyn gun store owner who fought off a robber fired at him while temporarily blinded by pepper spray the man blasted at him, police sources said Thursday. Frank Taormina, 60, was stunned by the chemical spray Wednesday.

