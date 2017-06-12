NY man stabbed while burglarizing Ithaca apartment was cleared of 2003 homicide
A Brooklyn man stabbed Sunday morning during an Ithaca burglary spent time in state prison for having a gun that killed another man in 2003, records show. Tarrant Sheppard was cleared of the most serious charges -- criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter -- during a trial for the October 2003 shooting death of Enrique Chavez.
