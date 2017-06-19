NY attorney general sues anti-abortio...

NY attorney general sues anti-abortion protesters

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a federal lawsuit against anti-abortion protesters who he claims repeatedly harass and threaten patients at an abortion clinic in Queens. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court alleges that every Saturday morning protesters have subjected incoming patients at Choices Women's Medical Center in Jamaica with a barrage of verbal abuse and threats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 9 min NEMO 4,172
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 16 min HillaryFourty6 63,825
Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15) 37 min ANONYMOUS 290
News Whimsical tour of Muslim world at Children's Mu... 52 min Rabbeens dream world 4
Skype Names 1 hr filmiup 88
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr jimi-yank 337,805
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr NewsJune2017 YTube 314,651
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 17 hr Poop pouch JimiYank 1,764
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,756 • Total comments across all topics: 281,917,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC