North/South Chamber Orchestra to Present New York Premiere of Meira Warshauer's in Memoriam
The New York Premiere of Meira Warshauer's In Memoriam for solo cello and strings will be given by The North/South Chamber Orchestra, Max Lifchitz, conductor, with soloist Leo Grinhauz on Tuesday, June 20 at 8 PM at Christ & St. Stephen's Church, 120 West 69th St. in Manhattan. In Memoriam was written during the days of watching the horror of the September 11, 2001 attacks: the collapse of the World Trade Center, the attack on the Pentagon, the plane crash in Pennsylvania.
