North/South Chamber Orchestra to Pres...

North/South Chamber Orchestra to Present New York Premiere of Meira Warshauer's in Memoriam

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The New York Premiere of Meira Warshauer's In Memoriam for solo cello and strings will be given by The North/South Chamber Orchestra, Max Lifchitz, conductor, with soloist Leo Grinhauz on Tuesday, June 20 at 8 PM at Christ & St. Stephen's Church, 120 West 69th St. in Manhattan. In Memoriam was written during the days of watching the horror of the September 11, 2001 attacks: the collapse of the World Trade Center, the attack on the Pentagon, the plane crash in Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Run,Run, Run, The Republicans are Coming! (Jan '11) 5 min 2 Dogs 2,239
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 12 min BHJ Rules 337,593
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 41 min rainmaker2016 18,056
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 44 min rainmaker2016 16,694
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 46 min Friend of BHJ 44,971
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 1 hr Ben 1,743
Democrats love high density high rise buildings... 6 hr TRUMP GETs a RISE 2
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 6 hr LINDONs JOHNSON B... 4,014
Skype Names 14 hr mary 69
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,907 • Total comments across all topics: 281,744,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC