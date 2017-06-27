Nicki Minaj Gets the Key to Queens
"This is a #MajorKeyAlert I just got the #KeyToTheCity" she tweeted yesterday, less than 24 hours after a devastating loss to rival Remy Ma at the BET Awards. Although she was born in Trinidad and Tobago, Minaj considers herself a proud native of the Jamaica neighborhood in Queens.
