New York Unveils a New Monument Commemorating Pulse Shooting Victims
Yesterday, New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed the design for a public monument "honoring the LGBT community, those lost in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting and all victims of hate, intolerance and violence." The park will sit at the western edge of Greenwich Village, in the Hudson River Park of Manhattan, and will feature "nine modified boulders, some of which are bisected with a clear, laminated, borosilicate-glass" that will "create subtle rainbow patterns on the surrounding lawn and nearby objects."
