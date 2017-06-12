New York Speeds Up Road Projects Ahead of Penn Station Work

Governor Andrew Cuomo is accelerating construction on New York bridges and tunnels so the work is complete before Amtrak begins emergency repairs at Pennsylvania Station next month. The order will ensure that all major commuter crossings can be used without cash and all lanes open during the work at North America's busiest rail terminal, Cuomo said Monday in a The repairs are projected to reduce trains at Penn Station by about 20 percent during peak travel times.

