New York man found guilty as an accomplice in Center Street shootings
A Superior Court judge Wednesday found a New York man guilty of murder for his role in a 2015 double shooting in Bangor . Justice William Anderson also found Thomas "Ferg" Ferguson, 38 of Brooklyn, New York, guilty of elevated aggravated assault in the wounding of Barry Jenkins, 42, also of Brooklyn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|first lady probably in a verbally abusive relat...
|27 min
|releaseyourtaxes
|1
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|33 min
|Guinness Drinker
|4,291
|Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja...
|37 min
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|7
|is ibm on the way out or just down?
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|1
|Raymonds Rooms at 207 E 125 St a Scam (May '11)
|2 hr
|Von
|53
|Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|AJ Dykstra
|298
|media to blackout trump re-election
|3 hr
|Buck Tooth - Repu...
|5
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|Paul Yanks
|338,060
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|6 hr
|jimi-yank
|45,116
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC