New York man found guilty as an accom...

New York man found guilty as an accomplice in Center Street shootings

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

A Superior Court judge Wednesday found a New York man guilty of murder for his role in a 2015 double shooting in Bangor . Justice William Anderson also found Thomas "Ferg" Ferguson, 38 of Brooklyn, New York, guilty of elevated aggravated assault in the wounding of Barry Jenkins, 42, also of Brooklyn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
first lady probably in a verbally abusive relat... 27 min releaseyourtaxes 1
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 33 min Guinness Drinker 4,291
News Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja... 37 min Xstain Mullah Decree 7
is ibm on the way out or just down? 1 hr ThomasA 1
Raymonds Rooms at 207 E 125 St a Scam (May '11) 2 hr Von 53
Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15) 2 hr AJ Dykstra 298
media to blackout trump re-election 3 hr Buck Tooth - Repu... 5
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 4 hr Paul Yanks 338,060
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 6 hr jimi-yank 45,116
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. North Korea
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,356 • Total comments across all topics: 282,120,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC