New York Democrats propose resolution to save Harlem
A group of House Democrats has proposed a resolution that says efforts by New York businesses to rebrand a part of Harlem as "SoHa," for "South Harlem" would be an insult to that historic section of the city. "[A]n attempt to rebrand Harlem as 'SoHa' is insulting," said the House resolution offered by Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., and cosponsored by 10 other New York Democrats.
