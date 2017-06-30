New York Democrats propose resolution...

New York Democrats propose resolution to save Harlem

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Washington Examiner

A group of House Democrats has proposed a resolution that says efforts by New York businesses to rebrand a part of Harlem as "SoHa," for "South Harlem" would be an insult to that historic section of the city. "[A]n attempt to rebrand Harlem as 'SoHa' is insulting," said the House resolution offered by Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., and cosponsored by 10 other New York Democrats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 10 min Guinness Drinker 4,312
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 29 min jimi-yank 338,081
News Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja... 1 hr He Named Me Black... 13
nutty doctor shoots up n y c hospital 1 hr you hate the truth 1
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 2 hr SweLL GirL 18,156
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 3 hr Paul Yanks 45,121
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 3 hr SweLL GirL 16,777
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) Thu OussideU2 1,767
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,081 • Total comments across all topics: 282,143,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC