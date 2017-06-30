New York Democrats propose resolution to save Harlem

A group of House Democrats has proposed a resolution that says efforts by New York businesses to rebrand a part of Harlem as "SoHa," for "South Harlem" would be an insult to that historic section of the city. "[A]n attempt to rebrand Harlem as 'SoHa' is insulting," said the House resolution offered by Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., and cosponsored by 10 other New York Democrats.

