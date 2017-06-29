New York City mayor to maintain contr...

New York City mayor to maintain control of biggest U.S. school system

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

New York state lawmakers voted on Thursday to extend by two years New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's control over the country's largest public school system, which has 1.1 million students. The New York Legislature faced a Friday deadline for passing the measure or school control would have reverted back to local school boards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 2 min SweLL GirL 16,774
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 3 min SweLL GirL 18,152
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 46 min Guinness Drinker 4,308
why waste our time asking susan rice anything? 1 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja... 3 hr Hillary Lost 9
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 4 hr FuMan Chu Yanks 338,062
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr weaponX 314,714
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,602 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC