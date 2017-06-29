New York City mayor to maintain control of biggest U.S. school system
New York state lawmakers voted on Thursday to extend by two years New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's control over the country's largest public school system, which has 1.1 million students. The New York Legislature faced a Friday deadline for passing the measure or school control would have reverted back to local school boards.
