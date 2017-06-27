New limbs for growing bodies: Mutilated albinos get refitted
Baraka Cosmas waits to have a plaster cast made of the remainder of his arm at Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, Monday, March 27, 2017. Cosmas and other children from Tanzania with the hereditary condition of albinism are in the U.S. to receive free surgery and prostheses at the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP - We THINK there MIGHT be Alternate EVIDE...
|38 min
|DEAF CON MAN TRUMP
|1
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|NEMO
|4,259
|COLBERT Announces RUN for PRESIDENT in 2020 !
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|6
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|337,987
|Breastfeeding in public? (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|Mammals Uber Alles
|116
|Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|BLACKDONGS BLACKS...
|291
|Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Little Beaver
|1,461
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|4 hr
|Paul Yanks
|45,086
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC