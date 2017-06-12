New Justin Timberlake movie "wheels" ...

New Justin Timberlake movie "wheels" into theaters December 1

10 hrs ago Read more: WJXA-FM Nashville

Justin Timberlake will return to the silver screen this December, as one of the stars of Woody Allen 's latest film. Variety reports that Wonder Wheel, Allen's new movie, will arrive in theaters December 1, just in time to be eligible for Academy Award consideration.

