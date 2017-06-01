MTA's Staten Island Bus Overhaul Points the Way Forward for the Rest of NYC
The MTA's plan will increase service frequency on key routes, simplify routes so buses make fewer turns, reduce the number of stops in both Manhattan and Staten Island. Image: MTA Staten Island's express buses are getting a complete overhaul, MTA officials and Borough President James Oddo announced yesterday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|11 min
|Susanm
|16,576
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|17 min
|Susanm
|314,402
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|Paul Yanks
|13,920
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|Paul Yanks
|44,760
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|Paul Yanks
|337,162
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|tiffany
|1,716
|Where is the President
|3 hr
|2 Dogs
|95
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|3,827
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC