MS-13 gang members plead not guilty to Queens shooting
Two alleged MS-13 gang members and an associate pleaded not guilty Monday for allegedly beating a rival gang member and shooting him in the head, paralyzing him from the neck down. Surveillance video shot on Oct. 23, 2016 at 179th Street and 90th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens showed 18-year-olds Jose "Flaco" Gonzalez and Kevin "Stomper" Paniagua, with another, brutally attacking a man believed by officials to be a rival gang member.
