More

More

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Authorities say Jose... ALBANY, N.Y. - Joseph "Mad Dog" Sullivan, a former organized crime hit man suspected of carrying out more than 20 killings and the only inmate to escape from New York's Attica prison, has died, officials said Friday. The 78-year-old convicted mob contract killer died of natural causes June 9 at Fishkill Correctional Facility in the Hudson Valley, 55 miles north of New York City, according to prison officials and the Dutchess County medical examiner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 55 min John-K 314,610
News Woman: Casino offered steak dinner instead of $... 1 hr Parden Pard 2
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr Doug77 16,710
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr jimi-yank 45,001
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 1 hr Dudley 4,093
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 2 hr Max alverez 200
Skype Names 3 hr Gaycutie179 74
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 10 hr the don 337,709
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 23 hr tiffany 1,751
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,533 • Total comments across all topics: 281,808,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC