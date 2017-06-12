Authorities say Jose... ALBANY, N.Y. - Joseph "Mad Dog" Sullivan, a former organized crime hit man suspected of carrying out more than 20 killings and the only inmate to escape from New York's Attica prison, has died, officials said Friday. The 78-year-old convicted mob contract killer died of natural causes June 9 at Fishkill Correctional Facility in the Hudson Valley, 55 miles north of New York City, according to prison officials and the Dutchess County medical examiner.

