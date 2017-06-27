Minor New York City subway derailment causes outage, delays
A subway train derailed near a station in Harlem on Tuesday, frightening passengers and resulting in minor injuries as hundreds of people were evacuated from trains along the subway line. "We started seeing sparks through the windows.
#1 11 hrs ago
Terrorist attack????
