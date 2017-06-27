Minor New York City subway derailment...

Minor New York City subway derailment causes outage, delays

There are 1 comment on the WBT-AM Charlotte story from 11 hrs ago, titled Minor New York City subway derailment causes outage, delays.

A subway train derailed near a station in Harlem on Tuesday, frightening passengers and resulting in minor injuries as hundreds of people were evacuated from trains along the subway line. "We started seeing sparks through the windows.

Maceo Patterson

Edison, NJ

#1 11 hrs ago
Terrorist attack????
