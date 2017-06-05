Miller Theatre Lobby Unveils New Inst...

Miller Theatre Lobby Unveils New Installation by Colombian Artist Lina Puerta

This July, the Harlem-based Colombian-American artist Lina Puerta transforms the lobby of Miller Theatre with a new installation from her Botnico Series , inspired by weeds and uncontrolled nature within urban spaces. Exploring the tension between humans and the botanical world, Puerta's ongoing series, which she started in 2010, evokes nature's resilient response amid efforts by humans to exert control.

