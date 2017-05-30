Michael Bloomberg to commit millions to UN climate change program
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will commit up to $15 million in support of a United Nations program that helps countries implement their commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. Bloomberg, who was appointed the United Nations Special Envoy for Cities and Climate Change by former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in 2014, said the pledge to support the operations of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Executive Secretariat aims to fill a "significant funding gap that comes as a result of President Donald Trump's announced withdrawal from the Paris agreement," according to a statement by Bloomberg Philanthropies, a charity founded by Bloomberg.
