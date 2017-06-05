Man surrenders in hit-and-run crash that injured Columbia student
Brayard Arno, 28, of Prospect Park, N.J. turned himself in to police and said he hit the 19-year-old student at a crosswalk in Manhattan. An unlicensed motorist suspected of hitting a Columbia student with his car and driving off turned himself in Tuesday, officials said.
