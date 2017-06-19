Man shoots, kills dog while forcing h...

Man shoots, kills dog while forcing his way into Brooklyn hom

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A man trying to collect a $400 debt accidentally shot and killed a pet Dalmatian after he forced his way into a Brooklyn home, cop sources said Monday. The gunman remains on the loose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 9 min TMAN_Mets 337,763
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 11 min rainmaker2016 16,724
Hillary Clinton's lower back tattoo 16 min London hit again 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Climate Researcher 63,812
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 2 hr London hit again 4,150
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Midtown East 43rd (Nov '13) 3 hr AliC 88
Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15) 3 hr Colbert BIRDED th... 289
Skype Names 8 hr Tim 87
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) Mon Humpty Dance 1,764
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,462 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC