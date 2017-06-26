Man Randomly Stabbed at Whitehall Ferry Terminal, NYPD Says
A 45-year-old man was in the terminal at about 5:42 a.m. Saturday when the suspect walked up behind him and stabbed him with an unknown object in his upper arm, according to the NYPD. The suspect was described as between 20 and 30 years old with a muscular build, police said.
