Man Randomly Stabbed at Whitehall Fer...

Man Randomly Stabbed at Whitehall Ferry Terminal, NYPD Says

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: DNAinfo.com

A 45-year-old man was in the terminal at about 5:42 a.m. Saturday when the suspect walked up behind him and stabbed him with an unknown object in his upper arm, according to the NYPD. The suspect was described as between 20 and 30 years old with a muscular build, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
We VS We (Nov '09) 3 min Zero Comments 2,526
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 7 min jimi-yank 337,972
Breastfeeding in public? (Feb '16) 12 min I love the footh... 114
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 15 min Princess Hey 18,136
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 24 min jimi-yank 45,085
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 41 min Princess Hey 16,769
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 1 hr Trump Locker Room... 4,252
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,102 • Total comments across all topics: 282,059,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC