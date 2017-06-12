Man found stabbed to death in Queens ...

Man found stabbed to death in Queens apartment stairwell

17 hrs ago

A man stabbed multiple times in the back was found dead in the first floor stairwell of a Queens apartment complex early Sunday, police said.

