Man charged with manslaughter in OD death on Staten Island; 1st time charge levied in NYC
In a first for New York City, Staten Island prosecutors have charged a defendant with manslaughter for allegedly selling the illegal drugs that caused another man's fatal overdose. Stephen Cummings peddled a lethal dose of the opioid fentanyl to a 52-year-old victim, Assistant District Attorney Michele Molfetta said at the defendant's arraignment Thursday in state Supreme Court, St. George.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|19 min
|weaponX
|314,714
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|28 min
|FuMan Chu Yanks
|45,119
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|30 min
|FuMan Chu Yanks
|338,060
|Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja...
|1 hr
|American
|8
|first lady probably in a verbally abusive relat...
|1 hr
|American
|3
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|2 hr
|American
|4,296
|Christie, trump, Norcross
|3 hr
|American
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC