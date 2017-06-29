Man charged with manslaughter in OD d...

Man charged with manslaughter in OD death on Staten Island; 1st time charge levied in NYC

In a first for New York City, Staten Island prosecutors have charged a defendant with manslaughter for allegedly selling the illegal drugs that caused another man's fatal overdose. Stephen Cummings peddled a lethal dose of the opioid fentanyl to a 52-year-old victim, Assistant District Attorney Michele Molfetta said at the defendant's arraignment Thursday in state Supreme Court, St. George.

