Man accused of robbery, threats at Arthur Kill train station
An 18-year-old man is accused by authorities of robbing and threatening a rider at the Arthur Kill train station. The suspect, Justin Messado, 18, of Hill Street in the Stapleton Houses, was arrested on Tuesday at about 4 p.m. at the 120th Precinct in St. George.
