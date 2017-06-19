Man accused of robbery, threats at Ar...

Man accused of robbery, threats at Arthur Kill train station

13 hrs ago

An 18-year-old man is accused by authorities of robbing and threatening a rider at the Arthur Kill train station. The suspect, Justin Messado, 18, of Hill Street in the Stapleton Houses, was arrested on Tuesday at about 4 p.m. at the 120th Precinct in St. George.

