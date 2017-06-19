Kim Rancourt's Shot Up Your Spine

As a kid growing up in Detroit in the 1960's, Rancourt was exposed to a range of musical styles, including the Motown sound and rock artists like Bob Seger and Alice Cooper. Rancourt told me he was so inspired the first time he saw Iggy Pop and The Stooges perform that he "actually went to Kroger's and stole a dog collar after the show."

