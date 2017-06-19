Judge won't reduce charges in New York-New Jersey bomb case
A judge says he won't throw out charges that could result in a mandatory life prison sentence for a man accused of plotting bomb attacks in New Jersey and New York that injured 30 people. Berman says there is judicial precedent to keep two explosives charges that defense lawyers wanted taken out of an eight-count indictment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|49 min
|Hooplah
|45,047
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|H Lamarr
|337,858
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|NEMO
|4,219
|Skype Names
|2 hr
|Azharrisburg
|94
|At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache...
|3 hr
|Frank D
|14
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|Bruser
|8,579
|Prince William hits DC; Kate joins NYC first lady (Dec '14)
|4 hr
|Appalachia Gigolo
|22
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|Jun 20
|Poop pouch JimiYank
|1,764
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC