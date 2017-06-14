Jon Hamm considering career change
The 'Mad Men' actor ran a drama class at the Edward R. Murrow High School in Brooklyn, New York, before finding fame in Hollywood and he admitted the death of his parents when he was young has made him appreciate the importance of "alternative parents" such as teachers. In an upcoming episode of 'Sunday Today with Willie Geist', he explains: "[Teaching] was always my fallback position if it all went sideways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|2 min
|Wondering Why
|13,969
|REPUBs QUIET about LYING PRESIDENT !
|33 min
|you hate the truth
|5
|NYC's De Blasio: 'Children Will Die' Because of...
|54 min
|you hate the truth
|6
|Fox is going down (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|ILAL
|7,103
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|ILAL
|2,936
|god bless america !
|1 hr
|Lees Green Peckew...
|3
|Run,Run, Run, The Republicans are Coming! (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|Old Millenia Tramp
|2,236
|Skype Names
|2 hr
|Jsmith12345672 - ...
|64
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|H Lamarr
|337,432
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|voice of satan
|1,736
|
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC