Jon Hamm considering career change

The 'Mad Men' actor ran a drama class at the Edward R. Murrow High School in Brooklyn, New York, before finding fame in Hollywood and he admitted the death of his parents when he was young has made him appreciate the importance of "alternative parents" such as teachers. In an upcoming episode of 'Sunday Today with Willie Geist', he explains: "[Teaching] was always my fallback position if it all went sideways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.