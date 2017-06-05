Jewish ritual of swinging, slaying chickens can continue: court
"Although they may be upsetting to nonadherents of such practice, the United State Supreme Court has recognized animal sacrifice as a religious sacrament," the ruling read. An ultra-Orthodox ritual involving the twirling and slaughtering of tens of thousands of chickens can continue on public streets despite the ruffled feathers of animal rights advocates and Brooklyn residents, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.
