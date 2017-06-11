Jets player accused of attacking club...

Jets player accused of attacking clubgoer for spilling Champagne

A hulking Jets linebacker re-arranged the face of a much-smaller Queens man during a booze-fueled party inside a Chelsea nightclub, according to a new suit. Lorenzo Mauldin, who's 6-foot-4 and 259 pounds, allegedly battered victim Jean Lopez when he spilled Champagne on him at the Highline Ballroom, according to sources and the lawsuit Lopez filed against the Jet, another man and others over the pummeling.

