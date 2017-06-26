Jet skier brain dead after wreck near Statue of Liberty
A jet skier who was struck by a boat near the Statue of Liberty over the weekend was trying to cross between 15 and 20 feet in front of the vessel and is brain dead, police sources said Monday. Michael Colini, 26, of Staten Island, was cruising around the harbor on a jet ski when he crossed in front of the boat and was hit around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the sources said.
