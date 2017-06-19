JAY-Z Pushes for Projects That Demand...

JAY-Z Pushes for Projects That Demand Social Justice: 'This Is Our Power'

Trophies are nice, but some projects - like two Spike docs on the lost black lives of Kalief Browder and Trayvon Martin - can lead to far greater rewards, writes the rapper/executive producer. The power of one voice is strong, but when it comes to social justice, the power of our collective voices is unstoppable.

