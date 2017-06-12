Jailed NYC preacher freed after heart...

Jailed NYC preacher freed after heart attack kills judge in 1931

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Father Divine leaves court afer being charged with maintaining a public nuisance relation to his services in Sayville, Long Island, in 1931. It was nearly midnight, but the faithful of an avant-garde religious sect were still hollerin' Sunday hallelujahs in a house at 72 Macon St. in the normally muted Suffolk County South Shore town of Sayville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP DENIES the INTERCOURSE with COMEY ! 7 min WATCHING LIVONIA 13
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 29 min Bring Back Arod 337,730
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 41 min TRUMP ADMENSTRUATION 4,133
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 55 min anonymous 18,079
WARNING About Steve Pulaski 1 hr WarForOil 3
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr rainmaker2016 16,713
Fire Jeff Sessions . He won't Recall it 1 hr ThomasA 2
Skype Names 1 hr strokkin 79
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr weaponX 314,647
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 5 hr Humpty Dance 1,764
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for New York County was issued at June 19 at 3:38AM EDT

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,082 • Total comments across all topics: 281,868,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC