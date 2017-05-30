Instagram Sensation Justin Casquejo, Arrested Again For Climbing New York Skycraper

Most people in New York City settle for staring at the many skyscrapers from street level or they buy a ticket to the top of the Empire State Building or the One World Observatory, but not 19-year-old Justin Casquejo. The thrill-seeking teen, who goes by the name @livejn on Instagram , likes to see the buildings from above, frequently while hanging from them with one hand, camera in the other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.