Instagram Sensation Justin Casquejo, Arrested Again For Climbing New York Skycraper
Most people in New York City settle for staring at the many skyscrapers from street level or they buy a ticket to the top of the Empire State Building or the One World Observatory, but not 19-year-old Justin Casquejo. The thrill-seeking teen, who goes by the name @livejn on Instagram , likes to see the buildings from above, frequently while hanging from them with one hand, camera in the other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|47 min
|NEMO the Brilliant
|3,861
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|53 min
|HILLARY DIDDLED IT
|314,449
|London this time
|56 min
|Wall specialist
|2
|Sammiches 🥙🍔🌯
|1 hr
|consortium
|3
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|Halle Berry Sister
|18,023
|Due to having VP Mike Pence on MSNBC, yanked th...
|2 hr
|consortium
|3
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|Halle Berry Sister
|16,597
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|NYStateOfMind
|337,196
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|jimi-yank
|44,810
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|rainmaker2016
|1,720
|
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC