India: Woman sues Uber for breach of privacy in 2014 rape case

A man arrives at the Uber offices in Queens, New York, U.S. on February 2, 2017. Source: Reuters/Brendan McDermid AN Indian woman has filed a lawsuit against Uber for breach of privacy and defamation after the company "unlawfully" obtained and shared her medical records in relation to her rape by a driver in Delhi in 2014.

