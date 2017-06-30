Huguenot man sentenced; pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in car passenger's death
A 23-year-old Staten Island man was sentenced to three to five years in prison for crashing his car and killing his passenger as he drove while intoxicated in November 2015. Joseph Auteri, 23, of Lamont Avenue in Huguenot, was sentenced Friday, after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter, according to Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.
