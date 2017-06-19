Hotel manager who raped escort in Man...

Hotel manager who raped escort in Manhattan gets 14 years to life

9 hrs ago

An assistant hotel manager who kidnapped an escort, tied her up and raped her at knifepoint repeatedly at a hotel near Central Park where he worked, was sentenced to 14 years to life in prison on Tuesday. "Today is the day you're going to die," former Rodeway Inn employee Farhan Khan, 28, told the victim during the terrifying ordeal at the W. 71st St. lodge.

