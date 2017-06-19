Hotel manager who raped escort in Manhattan gets 14 years to life
An assistant hotel manager who kidnapped an escort, tied her up and raped her at knifepoint repeatedly at a hotel near Central Park where he worked, was sentenced to 14 years to life in prison on Tuesday. "Today is the day you're going to die," former Rodeway Inn employee Farhan Khan, 28, told the victim during the terrifying ordeal at the W. 71st St. lodge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skype Names
|8 min
|Str8 curious lati...
|90
|Monticello Raceway Number 1 Post in the money ...
|20 min
|Poop pouch JimiYank
|2
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|29 min
|Poop pouch JimiYank
|337,809
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|40 min
|Dudley
|4,179
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,826
|Whimsical tour of Muslim world at Children's Mu...
|1 hr
|Mighty righty
|5
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|16,729
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|22 hr
|Poop pouch JimiYank
|1,764
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC