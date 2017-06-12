Homeless, but not voiceless, at Carne...

Homeless, but not voiceless, at Carnegie Hall

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

The storied New York City concert hall is the venue Wednesday evening for a performance by the Dallas Street Choir,,all singers recruited from urban streets and homeless shelters that has been performing since 2015. The singers include Michael Brown, who lives under a bridge in Dallas when it rains and on a hilltop in sunny weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 3 min Paul Yanks 44,982
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 22 min Paul Yanks 337,663
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 26 min Princess Hey 18,062
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 27 min Princess Hey 16,699
Time to arrest George W Bush and charge him wit... 1 hr Unhappy American 4
Statehood for Puerto Rico! 2 hr Tony 9
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 4 hr SpT98 198
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 7 hr NEMO 4,054
Skype Names 15 hr Bob smith 71
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 20 hr Trina 1,745
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,105 • Total comments across all topics: 281,767,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC