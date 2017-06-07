Hammer maniac found guilty of killing lover, her daughter for 'being witches' 0:0
A delusional Queens man who used a hammer to beat to death his girlfriend and her daughter because he thought they were witches was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder Wednesday. Carlos Alberto Amarillo now faces up to life behind bars for killing the two women he thought were "casting voodoo spells on him," officials said.
