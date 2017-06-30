Gunman opens fire on New York hospital, killing doctor
A man opened fire in a busy New York hospital on Friday afternoon, killing a female doctor and wounding six other people before turning his weapon on himself, according to officials. The shooter was himself a doctor and former employee of the hospital, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio and police chief James O'Neill, who ruled out a connection to terrorism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California afraid to give up voter data
|3 min
|jim crow bibi
|5
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|5 min
|Carlos
|45,122
|Make Hollywood Great Again
|7 min
|USS LIBERTY
|11
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|338,081
|nutty doctor shoots up n y c hospital
|1 hr
|N Bam
|8
|We VS We (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|N Bam
|2,529
|first lady probably in a verbally abusive relat...
|2 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|12 hr
|NEMO
|4,313
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC