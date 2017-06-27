Groovin' probe on

Groovin' probe on

Jamaica Observer

Organisers of Groovin' in the Park are conducting an investigation into why singjay Busy Signal's microphone was cut during his set at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, New York, on Sunday. According to a source close to the promoters, organisers were not the ones responsible for the abrupt ending of the artiste's performance.

