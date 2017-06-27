Gotti grandson among trio of firebug ...

Gotti grandson among trio of firebug mobsters who plead guilty to arson, bank robbery

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Three alleged mobsters, including John J. Gotti, the grandson of John "The Dapper Don" Gotti, pleaded guilty Tuesday to torching a car after the driver cut off "Goodfellas" crime boss Vincent Asaro, who ordered the act. The 82-year-old Asaro, who was acquitted about two years ago for his involvement in the $6 million 1978 Lufthansa heist at JFK airport that was immortalized in Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas," was wearing a tan prison jump suit and slicked back grey hair when he pleaded guilty before Judge Allyne Ross at Brooklyn Federal Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 33 min Red Sox Fanatic 45,091
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 36 min Red Sox Fanatic 338,022
Run,Run, Run, The Republicans are Coming! (Jan '11) 57 min truth be told 2,256
NBC fake news 1 hr truth be told 4
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 2 hr olanddrill 4,263
News At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache... 7 hr Correct 23
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 9 hr SweLL GirL 18,137
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,875 • Total comments across all topics: 282,079,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC