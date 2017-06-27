Gotti grandson among trio of firebug mobsters who plead guilty to arson, bank robbery

Three alleged mobsters, including John J. Gotti, the grandson of John "The Dapper Don" Gotti, pleaded guilty Tuesday to torching a car after the driver cut off "Goodfellas" crime boss Vincent Asaro, who ordered the act. The 82-year-old Asaro, who was acquitted about two years ago for his involvement in the $6 million 1978 Lufthansa heist at JFK airport that was immortalized in Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas," was wearing a tan prison jump suit and slicked back grey hair when he pleaded guilty before Judge Allyne Ross at Brooklyn Federal Court.

