Get Cast in These 4 Film Projects Shooting Around the Country
Actors looking for credits to buff up their rsum, or perhaps new footage to add to their reel, will not want to miss this week's roundup of four film projects, casting talent for roles of all sorts right now! "8000 SHOTS" Male and female actors of varying ages are needed for several day player roles in "8000 Shots," a feature that will shoot late summerearly fall in Brooklyn, New York. Meals, transportation, credit/role, and film copy will all be provided.
