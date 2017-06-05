Get Cast in James Patterson's 'Murder is Forever' + More
Whether you're an actor in the U.K. looking for an on-camera gig, or a nonunion NYC performer who wants to get cast, we have what you're looking for in this week's roundup. Don't miss out on these opportunities below! "MURDER IS FOREVER" Barbara McNamara Casting seeks male and female actors of varying ages for several roles in "Murder is Forever," James Patterson's American anthology drama series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|4 min
|Dr Guru
|3,928
|Biker in critical condition after plowing into ...
|1 hr
|Mack Truck
|1
|I was not investigated. I was mattered.
|1 hr
|LYING DONALD
|2
|REPUBs QUIET about LYING PRESIDENT !
|1 hr
|Ed Suliman - Repu...
|8
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|5 hr
|rainmaker2016
|16,676
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|5 hr
|rainmaker2016
|18,040
|Free speech now dead in Berkeley
|5 hr
|Democrat mom
|1
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|6 hr
|Paul Yanks
|337,467
|Skype Names
|9 hr
|Stager1959
|65
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC