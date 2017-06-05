Get Cast in James Patterson's 'Murder...

Get Cast in James Patterson's 'Murder is Forever' + More

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Back Stage

Whether you're an actor in the U.K. looking for an on-camera gig, or a nonunion NYC performer who wants to get cast, we have what you're looking for in this week's roundup. Don't miss out on these opportunities below! "MURDER IS FOREVER" Barbara McNamara Casting seeks male and female actors of varying ages for several roles in "Murder is Forever," James Patterson's American anthology drama series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 4 min Dr Guru 3,928
News Biker in critical condition after plowing into ... 1 hr Mack Truck 1
I was not investigated. I was mattered. 1 hr LYING DONALD 2
REPUBs QUIET about LYING PRESIDENT ! 1 hr Ed Suliman - Repu... 8
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 5 hr rainmaker2016 16,676
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 5 hr rainmaker2016 18,040
Free speech now dead in Berkeley 5 hr Democrat mom 1
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 6 hr Paul Yanks 337,467
Skype Names 9 hr Stager1959 65
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for New York County was issued at June 11 at 4:36AM EDT

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,670,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC