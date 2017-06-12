Former top Israeli tennis star killed...

Former top Israeli tennis star killed in New York bicycle accident

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

An Israeli man living in Brooklyn died after his bicycle collided with a bus in New York City on Monday morning. Dan Hanegby, 36, originally from Tel Aviv, was killed when he swerved around a stationary car and went under a bus traveling in the same direction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 11 min BHJ Rules 44,962
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 55 min the don 337,563
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 1 hr jimi-yank 6,529
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 1 hr Colbert BIRDS the... 3,997
TRUMP - You Can't Arrest ME - You're FIRED ! 1 hr Donald Jailbird T... 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr INTERCOURSE ABSENT 63,756
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 5 hr Gayaj 1,741
Skype Names 9 hr master daddy 68
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,727,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC