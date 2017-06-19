Five charged in Greenwich Ave. fraud attempt: cops
Police said they recovered 31 counterfeit $100 bills, two fake Florida driver's license and two fraudulent checks when they arrested five people on an array of financial-crime charges Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 3 p.m., numerous officers were dispatched to the Chase bank on Greenwich Avenue on a report of fraudulent checks being passed there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|21 min
|Into The Night
|63,831
|TRUMP DENIES the INTERCOURSE with COMEY !
|30 min
|Michel
|18
|vengful testimony
|42 min
|James Comey
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Midtown East 43rd (Nov '13)
|1 hr
|danielleg
|89
|Skype Names
|1 hr
|Str8 curious lati...
|90
|Monticello Raceway Number 1 Post in the money ...
|1 hr
|Poop pouch JimiYank
|2
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Poop pouch JimiYank
|337,809
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|2 hr
|Dudley
|4,179
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|23 hr
|Poop pouch JimiYank
|1,764
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC