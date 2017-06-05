Feds offer plea deal to New Brighton ...

Feds offer plea deal to New Brighton man accused of sending disturbing threats to 2 women

Federal prosecutors have offered a plea deal to a New Brighton man accused of threatening two women via email and snail mail, officials said. The details of the plea were not available, but court records suggest prosecutors began talking about a possible plea offer with Jason Christopher Hughes, 46, in April.

