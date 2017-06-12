Ex-mob hit man 'Mad Dog' Sullivan dies in NY state prison

In this May 18, 1971 file photo, Joseph Sullivan, left, is escorted by John J. McCarthy, with the Department of Corrections, after being apprehended on a Greenwich Village street in New York. Authorities say Joseph "Mad Dog" Sullivan, a former organized crime hit man suspected of carrying out more than 20 killings, has died in a New York prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.